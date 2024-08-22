Iron game gains steer Clarke to another pro-am title - PGA of Australia

Josh Clarke secured his third win in six starts in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series in 2024 when he completed a dominant victory at the Better Homes Port Macquarie Pro-Am yesterday.

The Sydney professional shot rounds of 69-68 to finish at 7-under-par, four shots ahead of a group of four players, including Queenslander Cory Crawford who produced an amazing turnaround in 24 hours to follow an opening 79 with a course record 10-under-par 62.

“My iron game has really gone to another level,” Clarke said of his recent improvement which saw him also claim a career-first title at Cowra in May and then Tin Can Bay in July.

“It’s always kind of been the weakest point of my game.

“My coach Blake Dowd out at Stonecutters and I found something four or five months ago and it’s really just clicked.”

Crawford’s spectacular morning round, which saw him jump ahead of 47 players, began at the 10th tee and featured six birdies in his first eight holes on the way to a back nine of 30.

Four pars to start the front nine represented just a brief quiet period before the 31-year-old rattled off birdies at the fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth.

Further down the leaderboard, PNG Open runner-up James Conran (73-69) finished in a tie for fifth alongside 2009 Canadian Open champion Nathan Green (74-68), who is just nine months away from being eligible for the seniors ranks.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Fresh off a tie for 17th at the PNG Open to start a new Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia campaign, Clarke shot a round of 69 with five birdies and two bogeys on Tuesday to share the lead with Josh Chamberlain (ACT).

But while Chamberlain fell away, eventually posting a 79 on day two, Clarke collected three birdies in his first six holes to seize the outright lead. Another three birdies across the first four holes of the back nine consolidated his advantage.

Although he had two bogeys late on, a birdie on the par-5 18th sealed the comprehensive victory.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I played pretty conservatively really. It was windy on day one and early on in day two. I’m hitting the ball nicely at the moment,” Clarke said.

“It was a lot firmer and faster than PNG was playing so it needed a bit of adjustment. Had to be quite defensive on the putts. It was tricky but I’ve always liked this course.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

137: Josh Clarke (NSW) 69-68

141: Cory Crawford (Qld) 79-62; Nathan Miller (NSW) 73-68; Lucas Higgins (NSW) 73-68; Nathan Page (Vic) 71-70

142: James Conran (NSW) 73-69; Nathan Green (NSW) 74-68; Kyle Michel (Vic) 72-70

143: Jayden Cripps (NSW) 75-68; Andrew Kelly (Vic) 74-69; Toby Walker (Vic) 74-69; Aaron Maxwell (ACT) 75-68

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series heads down the Pacific Highway to the Hawks Nest Beachside Apartments Pro-Am at Hawks Nest Golf Club on Friday-Sunday.