Clarke breaks through in Cowra - PGA of Australia

Sydney professional Josh Clarke broke through for his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series victory by shooting a Sunday 65 to claim the Cowra Lamb Pro-Am by a single shot.

Coming off two top-three pro-am finishes in February and regaining his Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia card at Qualifying School in April, Clarke posted a 36-hole total of 9-under-par to overtake the first-round leader James Conran (66-68),

Matthew Docking (68-67) and Blake Windred (68-67) shared third place.

With the Asian Tour Qualifying School as his next major target, Clarke said he is seeing the results of plenty of time on the practice fairway with coach Blake Dowd at Castle Hill.

Former Australian amateur representative Jye Pickin made his professional debut at Cowra and finished in 12th at 3-under-par.

HOW THE LEADING SCORE UNFOLDED

Clarke rode a hot putter across the two days, collecting 13 birdies.

Six of those came on day one when he also mixed in three bogeys.

In his 6-under 65 on Sunday, which matched John Lyras for low round of the day, Clarke rolled in another seven birdies with his sole bogey coming on the 383m par-4 ninth which he also bogeyed in round one.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I putted pretty well on both days,” Clarke said.

“I didn’t hit it the greatest on day one but much better day two and still just holed heaps of putts whether it was pars or birdies and even a couple of bogey putts. I just putted really good.

“I’ve been continuing to work hard with my coach Blake who is now at Castle Hill. Working on the same type of swing stuff. Still trying to hit fades just control the flight a little bit better.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

133: Josh Clarke (68-65)

134: James Conran (66-68)

135: Matthew Docking (67-68), Blake Windred (67-68)

136: Jack Walden (69-67)

137: Andrew Evans (71-66), Nathan Page (70-67), Anthony Choat (69-68), Justin Warren (68-69)

(*all NSW)

NEXT UP

The next adidas PGA Pro-Am series event in New South Wales is the Northbridge Pro-Am in Sydney on July 26.