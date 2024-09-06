Wood's 'smart golf' earns title at Murwillumbah - PGA of Australia

Chris Wood played “smart” golf to tear up the back nine at Murwillumbah Golf Club and score a one-shot win in the Coca-Cola Murwillumbah Pro-Am on Thursday.

With a run of six birdies in eight holes, the Queenslander played the second nine in 6-under-par 30 on the way to a 5-under 67 to snare his fourth adidas PGA Pro-Am Series victory of 2024.

National Pro-Am Order of Merit leader Brett Rankin, Cory Crawford and Bailey Arnott shared second place at 4-under.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Playing in the afternoon field and starting on the sixth hole, Wood made five straight pars to begin his round. Once he made it to the back nine, the fireworks started with birdies at the 11th and 13th holes and then four in a row from hole 15.

The Queenslander’s only dropped shot of the day came with a three-putt on the par-4 first.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Wood said: “The putting was a bit better today. I put a bit of work in the last couple of days to get that fixed up because that’s what had been costing me.

“Every time I’ve played here previously, I’ve tried to overpower the course. Today I tried to take what I guess you’d call a smarter approach to the game. Just keep it in play off the tee and give myself as many chances as possible.

“Was fortunate the putter got hot, especially around the back nine. That six to 10-foot range was pretty crucial.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

66: Chris Wood

67: Brett Rankin, Cory Crawford, Bailey Arnott

68: Daniel Stephenson, Andrew Campbell (NSW), Alex Simpson (NSW), Will Florimo, Brenton Parrish (NSW)

NEXT UP

There’s two 36-hole events coming up in New South Wales in the adidas Pro-Am Series. The Ray White Yamba Pro-Am will be held this weekend at Yamba Golf Club followed by the PSC Insurance Brokers Wagga Wagga Pro-Am at Wagga Wagga Country Club on Wednesday and Thursday next week.