Choat, Millar, Tooman shine at Leeton Pro-Am

Anthony Choat, Matthew Millar and Simon Tooman have won the Leeton Golf Club SunRice Pro-Am with scores of 7-under 137.

Round one leader Anthony Choat set the benchmark with an opening score of 7-under 65 to sit three shots clear of the pack, but would need to hold off the ever-consistent Matthew Millar in second place when round two commenced on Sunday morning.

A tricky breeze made scoring difficult for the afternoon players in round two and through nine holes Choat was yet to add to his opening score.

Millar picked up a shot with a birdie on the par-4 fifth hole to start his climb up the leaderboard, moving within two shots of Choat.

A birdie for Millar and a bogey for Chaot equalled the playing field at 6-under, before the duo both made birdie on the 17th and par on the 18th to finish tied at 7-under.

Tooman recorded the best score in round two, a 5-under 67, to add to his opening score of 70 and make it a three way tie at the top of the leaderboard.

“I was here two years ago and the course has improved greatly,” said Millar.

Since the club’s most recent PGA Pro-Am Series event in 2019 a new irrigation system has been installed with players able to see a huge improvement in the condition of the course.

“I enjoy the hospitality we receive each year and it’s great to be back after missing last year,” Millar added.

Mitch Davis and Brady Watt rounded out the top five with final scores of 5-under 139 to finish in a tie for fourth place.

Leeton’s resident PGA Professional Jason Mimmo had all the locals cheering with a top-10 finish at 3-under 141.

“For a club that has been running the Pro-Am continuously for over 25 years having to miss last year was disappointing,” said Mimmo.

“But it is great to be back this year and to have all of the professionals and amateurs come out for a great day.”

View the final Leeton Golf Club SunRice Pro-Am leaderboard at pga.org.au.