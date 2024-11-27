Cheers to Australian Golf’s new partnership with Liquorland - PGA of Australia

Australian Golf is toasting a new partnership with Australian drinks specialist Liquorland ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne.

As part of an expanded three-year partnership, Liquorland, which has more than 800 stores across Australia, will be a major partner of Golf Australia and its flagship tournament, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

A standout feature of this partnership will be the Liquorland Lounge, a premium activation within The 19th fan experience zone at Kingston Heath Golf Club on Melbourne’s famed Sandbelt during this year’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open from November 28 to December 1.

Positioned overlooking the iconic 10th tee and fairway, the Liquorland Lounge in The 19th will set a new benchmark for fan experiences offering a vibrant fusion of golf, premium beverages and a buzzing social atmosphere. Guests can enjoy the official beverages of the tournament – from award-winning wines by James Busby to the renowned Canard-Duchêne from France’s idyllic Champagne region.



With daily highlights including a Canard-Duchêne sabrage ceremony by Chef de Cave Laurent Fédou, and freshly shucked rock oysters sourced from Flinders Oysters on Phillip Island, finished with a Canard-Duchêne Champagne mignonette, visitors will be able to treat themselves in style whilst enjoying all The Open has to offer.

Australia’s drinks specialist will also be a partner of the PGA of Australia, Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland and Australian WPGA Championship at Sanctuary Cove.

Michael McDonald, Chief Commercial Officer for PGA of Australia and Golf Australia said: “We are delighted to welcome Liquorland to Australian Golf’s family of partners as we continue to experience significant growth in both the professional and amateur sides of the game.

“We’re looking forward to collaborating with Liquorland to enhance our Summer of Golf, particularly with their upcoming Liquorland Lounge activation at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

“Their support will also assist with achieving our goals at both the PGA of Australia and Golf Australia where we are dedicated to enhancing the game.”

Coles Liquor Chief Executive Officer Michael Courtney said: “We’re proud to be a major partner of Australian Golf for the next three years. Golf is a sport that resonates with many for the social connection it brings to players and spectators alike. This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to marry our favourite drinks to an iconic celebration of sporting excellence as the temperature and tournament heat up.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to our Liquorland Lounge at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, where guests can raise a glass with the finest Champagne from Canard-Duchêne and the rich flavours of James Busby wines while enjoying the fine foods offered throughout the tournament.”

About Liquorland

Liquorland is a liquor retailer that launched in Australia in 1971. Its more than 800 national stores offer customers great value wine, beer and spirits for every occasion.

Driven to make shopping more convenient and accessible, Liquorland offers 30-minute Click & Collect and 90-minute Express Delivery via liquorland.com.au.

Customers can also earn Flybuys points for every dollar they spend in-store and online.

Liquorland supports the responsible consumption of alcohol and is a founding member of DrinkWise (get the facts DrinkWise.org.au). Liquorland is owned by Coles Liquor along with other national liquor retailers First Choice Liquor Market and Vintage Cellars.