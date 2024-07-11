2004 schedule released for the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia - PGA of Australia

Starting from the PNG Open in August, 10 tournaments will be contested through to the end of the year, highlighted by the two Australian major championships co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour.



The first Australian events on the 2024/25 calendar will be the Western Australia double in October, beginning in Kalgoorlie at the CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics (October 10-13).



It’s then on to the Mandurah Country Club, the new home for the Bowra & O’Dea Nexus Advisernet WA Open which will celebrate its 100th anniversary when it is played on October 17-20.



The ground-breaking Webex Players Series, featuring its format of men and women on the same course, vying for the same title, will have one event prior to the New Year with the McLaren Vale wine region once again the home of Webex Players Series South Australia hosted by Greg Blewett from October 24-27.



Another five Webex events will come in 2025, including the debut of Webex Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee and Min Woo Lee at Royal Fremantle GC in January.



The Tour then heads east to the Queensland PGA Championship played once again at Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane from October 31 to November 3.



The NSW Open, offering a boosted purse of $800,000, returns to the schedule with the 2024 edition to be hosted for the first time by the Murray Downs Golf Resort on November 14-17 as the lead-in to the majors.



The BMW Australian PGA Championship will make its fourth consecutive appearance at Royal Queensland in Brisbane (November 21-24) while the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at two of Melbourne’s world renowned Sandbelt gems, Kingston Heath GC and Victoria GC, on November 28-December 1.



The schedule also features a date shift for the Victorian PGA Championship and Gippsland Super 6 which will now be played following the Australian Open in December.



“The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia is gaining in momentum, mirroring what is occurring with the game of golf in all metrics across Australia,” PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said.



“When the Chase resumes in August, our next generation of stars will have their sights on the great opportunities and pathways that exist by being one of the leading players on our Tour.



“We experienced a fantastic 2023/24 season highlighted by Kazuma Kobori’s three victories which led him to our Order of Merit title, the return of some established names to the winner’s circle and the emergence of first-time tournament winners.



“The new season is sure to bring more spectacular golf when we kick off in PNG and then travel into five states including the return of NSW Open with a significant prizemoney boost at a new Tour venue we’re excited to visit.”



Building on the success of its tournament broadcast, which has brought the Tour and its new era of stars onto screens across the country and overseas, Fox Sports and Kayo will be home of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. The two majors, the PGA and Open, will also be simulcast on Nine and 9Now. The NSW Open will appear on 7plus.



Challenger Chief Executive, Customer Mandy Mannix said: “We’re excited to begin our second year as naming rights sponsor with the PGA Tour of Australasia.



“Over the past year, in partnership with PGA, we’ve elevated professional golf’s profile and supported a beloved sport that brings joy to older Australians.



“As we embark on another thrilling golf season, we wish all players the best of luck, from seasoned professionals to rising stars, ensuring every swing and every round is a hole-in-one.”



The post-Christmas/New Year schedule of Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia events will be announced in coming weeks.



2024

August 15-18: PNG Open at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club ($200,000).

October 10-13: CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics at Kalgoorlie Golf Course ($250,000)

October 17-20: Bowra & Odea Nexus Advisernet WA Open at Mandurah Country Club ($175,000 min)

October 24-27: Webex Players Series South Australia hosted by Greg Blewett in McLaren Vale wine region. Course TBC ($200,000)

October 31-November 3: Queensland PGA Championship at Nudgee Golf Club ($250,000)

November 14-17: NSW Open at Murray Downs Golf Resort ($800,000)

November 21-24: BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club ($2 million)

November 28-December 1: ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Kingston Heath Golf Club and Victoria Golf Club ($1.7 million)

December 5-8: Victorian PGA Championship at Moonah Links Resort ($250,000)

December 12-15: Gippsland Super 6 at Warragul Country Club ($200,000)

