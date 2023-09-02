Chant leads rain-interrupted PNG Senior Open - PGA of Australia

West Australian Brendan Chant has established a two-stroke lead as rain continued to play havoc with the PNG Senior Open at Lae Golf Club.

After receiving 700mm of rain in the week leading up the tournament, the Lae Golf Club layout was once again inundated with rain on Saturday, a total of 195mm falling between 7.30am and 4pm when play was finally suspended for the day.

The morning wave of players completed 18 holes in very trying conditions with the afternoon groups only able to complete nine holes before they were called from the course.

SParms PGA Legends Tour officials will attempt to restart Round 2 at 7am on Sunday morning and if the round can be completed by midday the final round will be played in a shotgun start.

Tied for the lead with Roland Baglin at 2-under after Round 1, Chant followed up with a round of 1-under 70 on Saturday morning.

He will be the only player to be under par in both rounds by the time Round 2 is completed, Chris Taylor (70) his nearest challenger at 1-under par.

Chant’s lead would have been even more decisive had it not been for a for a triple bogey on his final hole, the par-5 18th.

Baglin (73) is one back of Taylor at even par with Andre Stolz (71), Carl Smedley (71) and Brad Burns (73) 1-over par and tied for fifth through 36 holes.

Round 2 scores