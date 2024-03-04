Chant breaks through for PGA Legends Tour victory - PGA of Australia

West Australian Brendan Chant ticked off one of his goals for 2024 by winning the Portsea Legends Pro-Am on the PGA Legends Tour today.

A 3-under-par 68, highlighted by an eagle on the short par-4 10th hole, gave Chant a one-shot win over Queenslander Chris Taylor, with Michael Isherwood (Vic) a further shot back.

Runner-up in last year’s PNG Senior Open, Chant recorded eight top-threes last season to finish sixth on the PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit.

He came close to an elusive victory again at Settlers Run last week, finishing in a three-way tie for second, one shot behind Terry Price.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting his day at Portsea on the sixth hole, Chant birdied the eighth before his eagle on the 10th moved him to -3.

His two bogeys for the round came on the two par-3s on the back nine but were balanced off by birdies on the long par-4 13th and short par-5 third.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It’s been a long while. I haven’t even been thinking about having another win but I was finally able to,” Chant said.

“One of my goals for this year was a win so I’ve managed that today which is good.

“I scrambled well. I had a chip-in on 10 for eagle that got the round going and get to 3-under and then held on from there.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

68: Brendan Chant

69: Christopher Taylor

70: Michael Isherwood

71: Peter Lonard, Dell Bain, Tim Elliott, Michael Long, Andre Stolz

72: Carl Smedley, Shaquill Mongol

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour heads to Melbourne’s northern suburbs for the Club Mandalay Legends Pro-Am on Tuesday and the Goonawarra Legends Pro-Am on Friday.