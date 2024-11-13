Chambers takes charge at Associate National Championship - PGA of Australia

Aggression off the tee and a simple strategy on the greens has seen Ethan Chambers take a one-stroke lead at the halfway mark of the PGA Associate National Championship at Cobram Barooga Golf Club.

A First Year Associate at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, Chambers matched the low round of the tournament on day two, his 7-under 65 giving him a 36-hole total of 11-under and a one shot buffer from Round 1 co-leader Zach Ion (69).

Those in the morning wave were greeted by perfect conditions at Cobram Barooga’s West Course, conditions that changed markedly for the afternoon groups.

A thunderstorm rolled through mid afternoon that caused a delay of one hour, the wind whipping up and heavy rain leaving casual water in some of the bunkers.

Chambers and Ion were both safely tucked away in the clubhouse by the storm hit, Chambers playing the four par-5s in 4-under par to surge to the top of the leaderboard.

“I’d definitely say I’m more an aggressive player,” said Chambers.

“I’ve been trying to take driver where I can, but then I understand some holes I’ve got to take my medicine.

“Just been poking it around with 2-iron and 3-iron so I’ve got in the bag this week.

“A lot depends on the wind, where the wind’s at. But I’ll keep sticking to it.”

Four-under and bogey three through nine holes, Chambers dropped a shot at the par-4 10th but hit back with birdies at 11 and 12 and then an eagle at the par-5 14th.

With the West Course greens nudging 12 on the Stimpmeter, Chambers said controlling the trajectory of his approach shots was crucial.

“Really just going to keep doing what I’m doing, keeping it below the hole,” Chambers added.

“It’s a big part of my game-plan this week given the greens are so good.

“I’m just going to keep it the same and see how we go.”

Ion followed up his 65 on day one with a 3-under round on Wednesday, the tall left-hander from Virginia Golf Club in Brisbane coming home in 3-under 33 to sit just one off the lead.

“What I’m doing is working,” Ion said of his game-plan for the final two rounds.

“A couple of holes today the game-plan didn’t work as well, but that was just due to poor swings.

“It’ll just be keeping my head nice and calm, keep my breathing going and try and go low again tomorrow.”

First Year Associate at Gold Creek Country Club in the ACT, Lachlan Chamberlain, sits in third spot four strokes off the lead thanks to a round of 4-under 68 featuring five birdies and one bogey.

Round 1 co-leader Linus Yip (Avondale Golf Club) is in a share of fourth after a round of 1-over 73 in the afternoon, joined at 6-under by Joseph Hodgson (70) from Mount Osmond Golf Club in Adelaide.

Round 2 scores