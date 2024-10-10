Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia releases 2025 schedule - PGA of Australia

The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia has announced its full schedule for the 2024/25 season with 19 tournaments to determine who comes out on top in the chase for Order of Merit glory.

Day one of the first Australian event on the schedule, the CKB WA PGA presented by Civil TX & Logistics, gets underway in Kalgoorlie today, following the season-opening PNG Open which was won by Will Bruyeres in August.

The nine events in 2025 will take the season total across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea to 19, one more than the 2023/24 Tour, with almost a million dollars in extra prizemoney available to the region’s best professionals.

The major highlight of the second half of the Tour is the NZ Open presented by Sky Sports which will be played at Millbrook Resort on February 27 to March 2, the 12th year the event will be held in its unique Pro-Am format with amateurs paired with professionals in a simultaneous ‘best-ball’ format.

The runaway success of Millbrook’s new 36-hole operation used to host the NZ Open has triggered significant investment into extensions and improvements at its driving range which will open in time to cater for the influx of Tour players.

The NZ PGA Championship, first played in 1909 and with a winners’ list that includes major champions Sir Bob Charles, Peter Thomson, Kel Nagle and Tony Jacklin, will follow on March 6-9 with negotiations in the final stages to lock in a venue on the North Island.

The NZ PGA was last part of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia in 2023 when Queenslander Louis Dobbelaar was victorious and a non-Order of Merit event this year with Pieter Zwart winning at Hastings.

The 2025 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule will get underway with a new event, Webex Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee and Min Woo Lee, which will be played at Royal Fremantle Golf Club on January 9-12.

It will be the first of three consecutive Webex Players Series events where the players on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia come together in the tournament to play for the one trophy and share in the same prizemoney pool.

Rosebud Country Club will host Webex Players Series Victoria on January 23-26 before Webex Players Series Murray River in honour of Jarrod Lyle is played at Cobram-Barooga Golf Club on January 30-February 2.

The last of five Webex Players Series events for the 2024/25 season will be Webex Players Series Sydney to be played at Castle Hill Country Club for the second consecutive year.

There is a change in date for the Heritage Classic at the Heritage Golf and Country Club which has been switched from January to be the second last tournament of the season from March 20-23.

The season finale will again be The National Tournament at The National Golf Club on the Mornington Peninsula on March 27-30.

“With the Chase is On really heating up at the start of 2025, we’re looking forward to bringing our Tour to golf fans in WA, Victoria, NSW and New Zealand across nine great events,” PGA of Australia General Manager of Tournaments & Global Tour Relationships Nick Dastey said.

“There will be a huge amount at stake as the 2024/25 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia builds towards its conclusion.

“We’re looking forward to seeing who emerges as our Order of Merit champion and the players who lock in the DP World Tour cards available to our top three players by the time the last putt drops at The National.”

All of the 2025 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia events, apart from the NZ PGA, will be broadcast by Fox Sports on Foxtel and Kayo in Australia and Sky Sports in New Zealand.

2024/25 CHALLENGER PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA 2025 DATES

Webex Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee and Min Woo Lee (January 9 – 12)

Webex Players Series Victoria (January 23 – 26)

Webex Players Series Murray River in honour of Jarrod Lyle (January 30 – February 2)

Tournament TBC (February 6 – 9)

Webex Players Series Sydney (February 20 – 23)

NZ Open presented by Sky Sports (February 27 – March 2)

NZ PGA (March 6 – 9)

Heritage Classic (March 20 – 23)

The National Tournament (March 27 – 30)

Photo: Reigning Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit champion Kazuma Kobori