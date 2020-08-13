Celebrating the 2020 Victorian Golf Industry

Victorian golf might be bruised, but its spirit remains as strong as ever.

The 2020 Victorian Golf Industry Awards have, sadly, become a victim of the pandemic.

But the great on-course feats of the past year, plus all the achievements behind the scenes still deserve to be recognised.

So it’s with great pleasure that the PGA of Australia Victorian Division, Golf Australia Victoria and Golf Management Victoria provide an overview of golf across the state from the past year.

The presentation recognises a range of amateur, professional and open events, along with PGA trainees graduating to full vocational membership of the PGA and up-and-coming juniors.

We also acknowledge two Victorian Golf Hall of Fame members who sadly passed away earlier this year in Tom Crow and Michael Wolveridge.

We hope you enjoy the memories from the past 12 months.

View the presentation below: