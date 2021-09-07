CCA Invitational 2021

The 2021 Coca Cola Invitational Event series will incorporate an Education Seminar focusing on sharing CCA’s industry knowledge highlighting the importance of planning to assist golf facilities to grow revenues and profitability.

2021 Event Overview

The focus will be to plan for now, plan for the future and plan for the consumer so that the experience facilities are offering promotes return visitation and increased sales. The seminar will also focus on gaining key insights from the industry on CCEP promotional campaigns and how CCEP can support the industry to retain the current growth in golf. Industry Leaders will also be invited to take part in a panel to showcase their business and strategies they have implemented over the last 12 months.

The Education Seminar will consist of a three-part program, with a CCA address, Industry Leader Panel Discussion and a time for CCEP to gain feedback & understanding from the industry.

Following the seminar attendees will head out on course for an 18-Hole Stableford competition

(9 Holes only in WA)

Each event will follow a similar schedule as outlined below:

9:00am Registration

9:15am Welcome

9:30am CCA Address

10:15am Industry Leaders Forum (Panel Discussion)

11:00am Questions and Feedback

11:45am Lunch

12:15pm DIFJ Putting Competition – don’t forget your entry donation!

12:30pm CCA Invitational State Events (18-hole stableford)

5:00pm Presentations, Drinks & Canapés

All events will be run as per the PGA of Australia’s COVID Safe plan in conjunction with government and venue guidelines. Any specific requirements will be communicated to attendees.