CCA Invitational 2020

The 2020 CCA Event Series will incorporate an Education Seminar focusing on sharing CCA’s industry knowledge and trends in retail merchandising and sales, assisting golf facilities to grow revenues and profitability.

2020 Event Overview

The Education Seminar will consist of a three-part program, with a CCA address, Industry Leader Panel Discussion and a strategic workshop, where attendees will work together to develop concepts that focuses on overcoming the COVID-19 challenges currently being faced by the industry.

Following the seminar attendees will head out on course for an 18-Hole Stableford competition

Each event will follow a similar schedule as outlined below:

8:30am Registration & Welcome

9:00am CCA Address

10:00am CCA Innovation

10:50am Industry Leaders Forum (Panel Discussion)

12:00pm Lunch

12:30pm CCA Invitational State Events (18-hole stableford)

5:00pm Presentations, Drinks & Canapés 6:00pm Event Close

2020 Event Dates:

Share with us your initiatives:

COVID-19 has seriously impacted businesses changing the way we interact and communicate with our customers. This year we are looking to promote those businesses who have taken steps throughout the last 12 months to be innovative and adapt to the ever-changing climate we are faced with

Now is the time to find new innovative ways to drive new revenue through the front door. With this in mind, we want to challenge those who are up for it to record a 60 -90 second video on how you’ve been innovative in the last 12 months, what new steps have you put in place to drive foot traffic, any changes you have made to drive new revenue?

A winner (Manager and Pro) from each State will be selected and will receive a trip to the 2020 Australian PGA Championship including flights, accommodation and hospitality courtesy of CCA*.

Once you are happy with your video simply submit it via email to [email protected]

*The trip to the Australian PGA Championship will be in accordance with Federal and State Government Travel and Health Advice.

