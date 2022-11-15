CBCo Brewing expands PGA of Australia partnership - PGA of Australia

The summer of golf is about to get a whole lot more refreshing with the PGA of Australia announcing an extension and expansion of its partnership with CBCo Brewing.

CBCo Brewing will continue as the Official Beer and Cider partner of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and expand the partnership to become the Official Beer and Cider partner of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

The partnership brings together some of Australia’s favourite things, playing or watching live golf with a refreshing beverage in hand, and CBCo beer, cider and alcoholic ginger beer will be available at all PGA owned and operated events across the summer of golf.

Michael McDonald, PGA of Australia Commercial Director, said:

“We are excited to continue this partnership with CBCo Brewing and add another well-known Australian Brand to our great range of tournament beverage partners,” McDonald said.

“CBCo’s range of beer and cider were fan favourites at the 2021 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, and given our desire to focus further on fan experience across the season it made sense to further expand the partnership and offer fans the same experience across all PGA owned and operated events”

Lawrence Dowd, CBCo Brewing Managing Director, said:

“We couldn’t be more excited to be back at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship this year and extend our partnership to the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.”

“There is nothing better than having a cold one after a round of golf, and through our partnership with the PGA of Australia we’re excited to provide this experience to golf fans at all PGA owned and operated events this summer,” Dowd said.