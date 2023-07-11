Catch Golf at the Melbourne Career Expo 2023 - PGA of Australia

Golf Australia and the PGA Learning Hub will be at Stall 131 and will be providing insight into the many opportunities that exist within the golf industry.

Our stall will have a strong focus on highlighting Women in Golf Careers, highlighting the range of career opportunities that exist for women in golf both now and into the future.

Staff members at the stall will include:

Suzanne Burns (PGA RTO Manager)

Carly Goodrich (Head of Government Relations & Corporate Affairs)

Nick Bielawski (Coaching Program Manager)

Ross Frame (People & Culture Coordinator)

Kirsty Wrice (Digital Content Manager)

You will also be able to explore everything there is to know about the PGA Learning Hub, home of the PGA Institute, the only golf registered training organisation in Australia.

The PGA Golf Learning Hub, based at Sandhurst Club, serves to provide everyone an entry point into a career in golf, as well as a physical location where the existing workforce can advance their skills and education.

There is such a diverse range of opportunities within the industry, including:

Golf Management – Club Facilities & Venues, Management & Administration, Governance

Coaching – PGA Professional, Vocational Member, Coaching / Pro shop, High Performance, Tour Professional Player

Small Business – Innovation, Pro shop, Alternate format facilities

Tourism, Events & Hospitality – Event Operations, Referees, Hospitality, Tourism

Turf Management Superintendent, Sustainability

Governing Bodies / Other – Education and training, Media, Marketing/Public Relations, Corporate & Government, Participation

Come down to the Melbourne Career Expo this weekend to learn more about how you can tee up your future career in golf!

When: July 14-16 (10am-4pm)

Where: Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre (Stall 131)

Please note: Entry to the expo is free, however if you are planning on attending, you must fill out this form.