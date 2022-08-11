Carter Claims Victory at SA PGA Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Jak Carter, PGA Associate at The Stirling Golf Club, has claimed a runaway victory at the South Australian PGA Associate Championship, played at the Links Lady Bay in Normanville from August 8 – 10.

Carter shot a final round 71 for a 54-hole total of 9-under, enough for a stunning 15-stroke victory from second-placed Tyson Settre, as players battled wet and windy conditions.

Starting the final round with an eight-shot lead, Carter went to another level on the last day, holding his nerve as wind gusts reached 45km per hour and the rain wreaked havoc for the rest of the field – as only 12 of the 29 players were able to break 80.

Although defending champion Tom Bond was also at the top end of the leader board – ultimately finishing in third place – Carter’s consistency over the three days meant he was never going to be caught.

Speaking after his victory, Carter explained that the course demanded the best of the players throughout.

“The course set up was tough and the weather conditions certainly allowed Lady Bay to show all its teeth,” said Carter.

Bond, who finished at 7-over, was also effusive in his praise for Carter after the final day.

“The course played incredibly long and Jak’s performance this week was very impressive,” he said.

“To be the only one under (par) today with the closest score being 75 – it was awesome to see.”

The victory continues a strong run of form for Carter, who is establishing himself as one of the top PGA Associates and is looking forward to the upcoming season on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

In his acceptance speech, Carter was keen to praise the work of his team, as well as the support of sponsors and fellow Associates.

“A big thank you to my caddie Richie who was on the bag all week, and also to Titleist and my playing partners (in the final round) Tyson Settre and Darcy Boyd,” he said.

Satisfied with his performance this week, Carter remains focussed on putting his best foot forward at every opportunity and is already looking forward.

“Now I’m really excited about the New South Wales Champs next week,” he said.

The NSW Associate Championship takes place at Moruya Golf Club next week from August 15 – 18.