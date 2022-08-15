Carter chasing more glory at NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Fresh from a 15-shot win on his home course, South Australian Jak Carter now wants to add the NSW/ACT PGA State Associate Championship to his growing list of tournament wins.

Moruya Golf Club on the New South Wales South Coast hosts 107 players currently engaged in the PGA Membership Pathway Program for the second year in succession, the four-round tournament getting underway on Monday.

Runner-up to Dale Crothers at the Victorian/Tasmanian State Associate Championship in May, Carter made full use of home-course advantage to win last week’s SA PGA State Associate Championship at Links Lady Bay.

His three-round total of nine-under par was 15 shots clear of his nearest competitor, firmly establishing him as one of the tournament favourites this week in Moruya.

“It’s always handy to have one of those events at your home course,” conceded Carter, who played his junior golf at Links Lady Bay and is now completing the PGA Membership Pathway Program at The Stirling Golf Club just outside Adelaide.

“It was just one of those weeks where I felt nice and relaxed, especially being able to sleep in your own bed. That always helps.

“When I walk off the course after four days I wouldn’t be surprised if my name was somewhere near the top.”

Confident and in-form, Carter spent Sunday afternoon familiarising himself with the Moruya layout.

Tree-lined fairways with some sharp doglegs are a far cry from the open expanses of Links Lady Bay, Carter trying to find the right balance between aggression and course management.

“Just to really work out the numbers to the doglegs,” Carter said of the focus in his pre-tournament preparation.

“To make sure that if we do try and hit one right to a corner that we’re not blocked out, because there are some pretty sharp doglegs here.

“It is a golf course I feel that you can play smart but I also feel that’s sometimes not all that easy to do. To lay up to corners but then also have the trouble of some trees in your way.

“It’s just really working out what exact clubs off certain tees will get me right in the fairway but also far enough that I have a shot in without any sort of tree trouble.

“That’s pretty much it because the greens are pure out here.”

First groups teed off at 7.20am on Monday, Carter in the afternoon wave that began at 11.20am.

There will be a cut at the completion of 36 holes with the top 50 to play the final two rounds on Wednesday and Thursday.

