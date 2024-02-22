Cancer-survivor Hendry eyes second NZ Open title - PGA of Australia

Cancer-survivor Michael Hendry firmly believes he can add a second New Zealand Open title to his resume when the 103rd event tees off in Queenstown next week.

Now a cancer-free, leaner, fitter Hendry – more worldly for his experiences – is confident he can play a major hand at the New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort. And what has changed, should he not attain his goals, is that he is at peace with his journey to return to the game he loves.

His last biopsy has come back negative of any trace of leukaemia and now he is turning his attention to achievement on the golf course.

“Success nine months ago would have been just being able to turn up,” said Hendry.

“Fortunately, the hard work I have done has put me in a position where I feel I have a genuine chance to win the tournament if things click.”

