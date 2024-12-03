Canberra Associate stuns in Eastwood Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

First year PGA Associate Lachlan Chamberlain upstaged a host of Tour winners to claim a maiden adidas PGA Pro-Am Series victory at the Eastwood Golf Club Pro-Am in Melbourne.

Players the calibre of Lachlan Barker, Austin Bautista and Ashley Hall teed it up at Eastwood but Gold Creek Country Club Associate Lachlan Chamberlain blitzed the field with a superb round of 5-under 67.

It was four strokes clear of Barker, Ruben Lal and Lachlan Aylen while eight players shared fifth place at even par.

Chamberlain walked the course with good friend Matt Millar 12 months ago and said the prolific adidas PGA Pro-Am Series winner has been pivotal in his development as a player.

“He is a big help,” said Chamberlain. “Just being able to play with him a little bit back home and chat to him about what he kind of does and how he goes about things.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Second group off the first tee on Tuesday morning, Chamberlain started out with two pars and then made back-to-back birdies at three and four.

He dropped a shot at the long par-3 eighth but got that one back and then some with a birdie on 10 followed by eagle at the par-5 12th.

A second bogey at the par-5 13th was a slight setback but he rebounded with birdies at 16 and 18 to set a mark that the afternoon groups would never threaten.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“This is the second time I’ve been here,” said Chamberlain.

“The first time I was here I just went for a walk around watching last year.

“So the first time I’ve played here and really enjoyed the course. It’s in very good condition considering the few bits of rain they’ve got here and there and played well today.

“Managed to hit the ball where I needed to and made a couple of good putts.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Lachlan Chamberlain 67

T2 Ruben Lal 71

T2 Lachlan Aylen 71

T2 Lachlan Barker 71

T5 Alexander Pitty 72

T5 Toby Walker 72

T5 Caleb Bovalina 72

T5 Jayden Cripps 72

T5 Harvey Young 72

T5 Ryan Lynch 72

T5 Luke O’Sullivan 72

T5 Ashley Hall 72

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series has a short break now before resuming on Thursday, December 12 with the AB Comsure Invitational at Ryde-Parramatta Golf Club.