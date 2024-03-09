Campbell triumphs after dramatic playoff at Eynesbury Masters - PGA of Australia

After a dramatic three-way playoff, which saw players take two extra trips down the 18th fairway, Andrew Campbell has emerged as the 2024 Eynesbury Masters Pro-Am champion.

The win at Eynesbury also secures Campbell the national order of merit, even with one event to go tomorrow at Geelong, he cannot be beaten.

Joining Campbell in the playoff was Matias Sanchez and Andrew Kelly, who all shot 4-under in the afternoon groupings.

All three players made par on the first playoff hole, with Campbell and Kelly getting up and down from tricky positions.

With Sanchez and Kelly both in for par on the second playoff hole, the stage was clear for Campbell to drain his 20-footer for birdie and the win.

Queenslander William Bruyeres and Austin Bautista, who was playing alongside Campbell and Sanchez, finished just back from the leaders at 3-under.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting his day – fittingly – on 18-tee, Campbell got off to a dream start, making birdie on his opening hole.

A double-bogey two holes later however saw Campbell over-par early, but this was his first and only blemish of the day.

Campbell played flawlessly, with five more birdies coming in. Needing one more birdie for the outright win on his final hole, the short par-4 17th, Campbell’s putt just slid by.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“Testing conditions out there, just kept playing my game and keeping myself in it, I knew I was up around the lead.”

“It’s pretty sweet to get a victory at any time, but especially here at Eynesbury.”

“Matias was a little bit sneaky, I didn’t realise he birdied the last two to get in the playoff, I was just trying to beat Austin!”

“There was a lot of good golf in the group so it just kept us going.”

“We go to Geelong tomorrow, and we got our last tour event at The National next week, so this is going to give me a heap of confidence going into that week.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-4 Andrew Campbell

-4 Andrew Kelly

-4 Matias Sanchez

-3 William Bruyeres

-3 Austin Bautista

-2 Rick Kulacz

-2 Kyle Michel

-2 Chris Wood

NEXT UP

The final Pro-Am series event for the season is tomorrow, with players heading to the MMd Geelong 9-hole Pro-Am.