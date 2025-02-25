Campbell right at home at NZ Open - PGA of Australia

As a member at Millbrook Resort, Ben Campbell feels a great sense of pride that it has become a much-loved host of the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport.

But there’s also a growing frustration that he hasn’t managed to win his national championship at his home club despite coming very close in the past.

The 33-year-old, who now plays fulltime for the Range Goats in LIV Golf, gets another chance to win his first Open at Millbrook starting on Thursday, when he will be one of the big favourites to claim the Brodie Breeze Trophy.

“Yeah, definitely frustrating. I’ve had my chances,” Campbell said of his near-misses which include runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2023.

“The game is in a good solid spot. They always get the greens so good out here and you’ve got to have a really hot week with the putter to definitely be up there. I’m working on that at the moment and hopefully we’ll get a few putts to drop.

“It’s always nice playing a tournament when you can sleep in your own bed and around your home golf course.”

After playing at LIV Adelaide earlier this month, where he finished equal 23rd, Campbell has been at home at Queenstown, not only working on his game, but also playing handyman and throwing in a weekend fishing trip with some Asian Tour player guests.

“Just being able to relax a little bit before the tournament, it’s obviously a bit different to normal,” he said.

“I always love playing here. It’s such a special time, obviously I’m a member here and I play most Fridays with the members when I’m home.

“I’ve been through the struggles of injuries and things like that and it’s great to play in front of everyone who’s been there for you in that tough time.

“It’d be great to put the name on the trophy.”

Campbell will partner fellow New Zealander Steve Alker in a feature group across the first two rounds, teeing off in round one from the 10th hole of the Remarkables course at 8.13am on Thursday.

