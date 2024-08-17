Campbell holds off chasing pack on Saturday at PNG - PGA of Australia

The name at the top of the PNG Open leaderboard changed countless times on moving day, but Andrew Campbell has held onto the solo lead heading into the final round of the opening event of the 2024/25 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season.

After a day three 3-under 69, Campbell (NSW) is on top at 14-under, with William Bruyeres (QLD) and James Conran (NSW) tied second at 13-under.

PNG specialists Brett Rankin (QLD) and Peter Cooke (SA) find themselves at 12 and 11-under respectively, with New Zealander James Hydes joining Cooke in a share of fifth at 11-under.

Despite the battle for top spot playing out behind him, Tour veteran Anthony Choat had the highlight of day three, making a hole-in-one at the 153-metre par-3 18th at Royal Port Moresby, the ace pocketing the New South Welshman a cool AUD$19,000.

It comes just weeks after 46-year old Choat made his first ever hole-in-one at the Tin Can Bay Pro-Am, when it rains it pours!

Campbell got to work consolidating his 36-hole lead early, getting to 3-under on his day after six holes.

Bogeys at eight and nine brought Campbell back to the rest of the field as he made the turn though, as the name at the top of the leaderboard continued to update.

A flawless back-nine, with back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15, showed Campbell, and his quest for a first tour win was not going down without a fight.

“I’m feeling good,” said Campbell. “I played really solid again today, I just did me really well again, and that’s all I’m trying to do today and tomorrow.

“I had one (54-hole lead) last year, so I’ve been in this position before and I know what to expect tomorrow.

“I’m just going to go out there and again, do myself and go through my process to the best of my ability.”

With a lot of players within a few shots of his lead, Campbell knows that anything can happen on Sunday, and to expect someone to make a charge ahead of him.

“There’s a lot of good players out here, but like I said before, I just got to go through my process and stick to my game.

“I know what I can do and what I’m capable of doing around this course, so I’ll just, like I said, stick to my process and just keep doing my thing, play my own game and see what happens on 18.”

Bruyeres shot the equal low round of the day, a 7-under 65, rightfully earning him a share of second heading into the final round.

“I sadly had gastro yesterday, so I spent most of the night before the round up in the bathroom,” said Bruyeres.

“I felt horrible going on the course, and was really happy to shoot under par yesterday.

“I knew I was playing well and if I was healthy today I could go shoot something low, and I did.

“Momentum’s always a big thing, so to have a good start to the season’s always good.”

