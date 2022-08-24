Cameron Smith to make emotional return to Fortinet Australian PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

The 150th Open champion Cameron Smith is coming home to his adoring fans this summer with the world No. 2 confirming he will play the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane from November 24-27.

Smith is enjoying a career-best year having won the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and THE PLAYERS Championship in March before his major breakthrough at St Andrews last month.

The 29-year-old is now intent on capping off his unforgettable 2022 with more silverware on Australian soil and he will also play the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Victoria and Kingston Heath Golf Clubs.

“I’ve had an unbelievable year and to be coming home to play tournaments is the icing on the cake,” Smith said.

“I’m so excited to see friends and family again. Some of them I haven’t seen for years now and once I get to the golf course, I’ve got my eye on some more trophies.

“Winning the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in 2017 and 2018 was awesome so to be playing in Queensland again, wearing my maroon shirt on Sunday around Royal Queensland, will be very special.”

Smith is the latest household name, alongside Australians Lucas Herbert and Min Woo Lee and New Zealander Ryan Fox, to commit to play for $2 million in prize money at the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia’s richest event.

PGA of Australia Chief Executive Gavin Kirkman was delighted to have Smith as an integral part of the summer of golf.

“An Australian who has won a major championship this year coming home to play in front of their loyal fans is one of the great stories in Australian sport,” Kirkman said.

“Australian golf fans, and especially his fellow Queenslanders, have been itching to see Cameron in action again as his star has risen over the past few years.

“He is trying to win this event for a third time and he will get to see Cameron at his best – relaxed, playing in front of family and friends, showing his exquisite skills and having a great time.

“It’s what golf is all about, and you do not want to miss out on being a part of it.”

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the golfing world will be watching Cameron Smith’s Brisbane homecoming.

“Cam’s incredible win at the British Open has cemented his place as one of the world’s greatest golfers and Brisbane sporting royalty,” he said.



“More than 40,000 fans from all over the country will be lining the pristine greens of Brisbane’s Royal Queensland Golf Club to watch Cam compete in front of his home crowd for another trophy.



“The event is set to be a huge win for Brisbane, delivering $16 million in economic benefit for local businesses.”

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency. Tickets, Hospitality and VIP Experiences are on sale via Ticketek now.