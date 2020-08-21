Cameron Davis shares first-round lead at The Northern Trust

Little about Cameron Davis’ pre-round routine today seemed to offer the Australian much confidence.

Not that it mattered.

Despite some early nerves in his FedEx Cup Playoffs debut, the Sydneysider showcased supreme nerve in posting a seven-under 64 in the first round at TPC Boston. The 25-year-old will enter round two tied atop the leaderboard with Harris English, Kevin Streelman and Russell Henley, with seven others one shot behind.

“My swing was a little sloppy and I wasn’t hitting the ball very solid on the range,” Davis said. “And then to start on the back nine very strong and hit a lot of good quality shots, I feel really proud of the way I dug in and did a really good job of just planning my shots out and committing to some lines and getting a couple birdies early on in that stretch. Definitely eased the tension a little bit and let me keep going.”

Davis, who tied for 15th last week at the Wyndham Championship, could secure his position in next week’s BMW Championship with a strong result over the next three days. He arrived in Boston at 91st in the FedExCup standings and needing a tie for 20th or better to advance to Chicago.

So far, so good.

