Davis heading home to challenge for Aussie glory - PGA of Australia

Australia’s latest PGA Tour winner, Cam Davis, has set his sights on another big Australian victory after locking in the BMW Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open to his end-of-year schedule.

A previous Australian Open champion, Davis made it win number two on the world’s toughest tour when he claimed the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in June.

The 29-year-old from Sydney, currently ranked No.41 in the world, will be among the leading contenders in both Australian majors which are co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour.

The BMW Australian PGA Championship will be played at Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 21-24 followed by the Open in Melbourne on November 28-December 1.

Davis joins an awesome PGA field that includes fellow drawcards Cam Smith, Jason Day and defending champion Min Woo Lee.

“This year has been a good one so far, winning on the PGA TOUR is always a big thrill,” Davis said.

“I’d love to win a second Australian Open, or first Australian PGA. That would be a great way to finish 2024.

“Playing in Australia to wrap up my schedule each year is such a fun way to close things out. In addition to catching up with my family, the crowds at these two events are also so good to me and I hope they come out in force again this year.”

Davis’s Open win at The Australian in 2017 – his first victory as a professional – was one of the most memorable successes of the past decade, providing the impetus for the former Australian Amateur champion to reach the PGA Tour two years later.

His record also includes the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic and a Presidents Cup appearance for the International team in 2022.

He has finished T7 in his last two appearances at Royal Queensland.

“Having played the Australian PGA at Royal Queensland for the last couple of years, I think I’ve got a really good idea for how to have success there and hopefully this year I can put that plan into action,” Davis said.

“Both events are going to have strong fields so it’s not going to easy.”

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said: “Having Cam back home in Australia is huge for our major championships. He’s a very talented player and an outstanding young man who is a great supporter of Australian golf.

“I’m sure he’d love to win the Joe Kirkwood Cup to add to the Stonehaven Cup. It’s only a small group of golfers who have achieved that feat but Cam certainly has the ability to pull it off.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said Davis was another great boost to the event’s exciting line-up.

“Brisbane is Australia’s lifestyle capital and our major events create more to see and do in the suburbs,” Cr Schrinner said.



“Cam will join the suite of world class athletes teeing off at the Royal Queensland fairway in November, providing a thrilling competition for local and visiting golf fans.



“The benefits of this world-class tournament will be felt across the region, delivering millions in economic support for local Brisbane businesses.”

