Callaway Expands PGA of Australia Major Partnership

Callaway Golf South Pacific has expanded its long-standing partnership with the PGA and PGA Tour of Australasia.

The new three-year partnership will see Callaway engage with PGA Member programs, support industry programs and campaigns, and utilise the PGA’s digital and broadcast assets, including the recently expanded broadcast footprint of PGATV throughout Australia and New Zealand.

“We are thrilled to have Callaway expand their current partnership with the PGA’s Pro-Amateur Scramble events to include a larger year-round partnership,” said Michael McDonald, Commercial Director of the PGA of Australia.

“On the back of unprecedented growth in our sport during 2020, we felt it was incumbent on us to ensure we unlock more opportunities for golf club and ball manufacturers to engage with the PGA and our Members, so we can collectively build on golf’s pandemic-inspired participation boom.”

“PGA Professionals are front and centre to the growth of the game and providing pre-eminent golf brands like Callaway opportunities to engage with our Membership will strongly benefit the industry.

Matt Meredith, Managing Director of Callaway Golf South Pacific, said: “Everyone at Callaway Golf South Pacific is proud to further build on our partnership with the PGA of Australia. We are acutely aware of the role that PGA professionals play in the success of the amazing game we all enjoy. Working together, we will help grow the game for everyone.”

Callaway will also support the industry’s commitment to increase the opportunities for women to have careers in golf, thanks to the PGA’s Women in Golf Scholarship Program.

This will see women awarded scholarships during the first year of the PGA’s Member Pathway Program, the industry’s leading development program that unlocks a number of integral job opportunities, such as a Director of Golf, a High Performance Coach or a General Manager.

In addition, Callaway will support The First Tee Australia, a youth development program that teaches disadvantaged teenagers core values and healthy habits – such as honesty, integrity and sportsmanship – through golf.