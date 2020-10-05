Callaway continues PGA partnership

Callaway has continued its partnership with the PGA of Australia by extending its long association with Australia’s largest and most successful pro-amateur team’s event, the Volkswagen Scramble.

The PGA of Australia will provide a range of engagement opportunities in over 400 Volkswagen Scramble events that will take place during the 2020/2021 season. In addition, Callaway will continue to engage with Australian golf fans via the PGA’s wide range of digital assets.

“We are excited that Callaway will be part of the 2020/2021 Volkswagen Scramble season and provide a range of benefits for our Scramble participants and PGA Professionals,” said Michael McDonald, Commercial Director of the PGA of Australia.

“The partnership will enable the PGA to continue to develop this popular team’s event, which is seeing strong demand with the increasing popularity of golf due to COVID-19.”

“The Volkswagen Scramble has been a key ingredient for Callaway in engaging with golfers all over the country,” said Matt Meredith, Managing Director of Callaway Golf South Pacific.

“We are proud to continue our association with the event and the PGA of Australia and look forward to another exciting year.”

The Volkswagen Scramble celebrates its 29th season in 2020/2021. Since the event commenced in 1992 over 1,000,000 players have participated in over 10,000 events.

The 2020/2021 season of the Volkswagen Scramble commenced on August 1 and runs until March 31, 2021.

To enter a team at a local event or host a Scramble event visit www.vwscramble.com.au.