Burns wins Queensland Senior PGA in playoff - PGA of Australia

A blistering finish and par at the first playoff hole secured Brad Burns victory at the $30,000 Queensland Senior PGA Championship at Maroochy River Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast.

With John Senden making his debut appearance on the SParms PGA Legends Tour, it was a superb round of six-under 66 that gave Aussie icon Peter Senior a one-stroke lead heading into Monday’s second round.

A four-time winner of the Legends Tour Order of Merit, Burns was one of three players who began the second round one shot off the lead and he left his run late.

A three-time winner already this season, Burns needed three birdies in his final four holes in extremely windy conditions to get back to even par on his round and match Jason Norris’s two-round total of five-under 139.

A three-putt by Norris on the first playoff hole ensured that par was all Burns would need for his fourth win of the year in the penultimate event of the season.

“I can’t believe I’ve won,” said a stunned Burns.

“It’s been a while since my last win so it’s good to be back in the winner’s circle.”

Overnight leader Senior could only manage a 74 on day two to finish one shot back along with Victorian John Wade (67-73).

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves to Headland Golf Club for the final event of the season, the Living Choice Australian Legends Tour Championship.

