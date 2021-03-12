Burns wins at Neangar Park

Levi Burns has won the Neangar Park Pro-Am by Evolution Copy Print Solutions with a round of 6-under 65 at Neangar Park Golf Club to take a two-stroke victory over a trio in second place.

After opening his round with a birdie on the 14th – his first for the day – he kept the birdies coming with another on 17, one and two to move to the top of the leaderboard.

Sitting alongside fast-starting duo Mike Harwood and Andrew Kelly, Burns then birdied the fourth to move to 5-under and take the outright lead.

A bogey on the seventh set him back but the Victorian quickly bounced back with birdies and nine and 11 to finish his round at 6-under.

“I’ve been coming to Neangar Park to play events for over seven years now and I have never seen the course looking this good,” Burns said. “Brendan and his team have really gone above and beyond this year for the Pro-Am.”

“It’s good to be back in the Bendigo region and playing some golf on some exceptional courses over the last two days.”

A three-putt bogey on the 18th hole cost Harwood a chance to lead, seeing the PGA Legends Tour regular tie for second place alongside Brady Watt and Kelly.

Ryan Lynch, Brock Gillard, Euan Walters and Darren Bowman tied for fifth place.

View the final Neangar Park Pro-Am Evolution Copy Print Solutions leaderboard at pga.org.au.