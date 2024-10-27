Burns becomes the first champion at Griffith - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Brad Burns defied a bad back to become the inaugural winner of the B&C Plumbing Griffith Legends Pro-Am today.

He toured the Giffith Golf Club layout in three-under-par 68 to score a three-stroke win and earn his second PGA Legends Tour title for October.

Worried about how his back was feeling, Burns was concerned about his ability to finish the 18 holes. But the worst of the pains only arrived with five holes remaining and by that time he had established a handy advantage.

WA’s Peter Mitchell and Queensland’s Peter Brown shared second spot at even-par.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Burns played front nine in 3-under 33, picking up birdies at the second, eighth and ninth.

He birdied the par-3 11th before his only bogey for the day at the long par-4 12th.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Burns said: “It was very tricky out there. The greens are quite small and firm but absolutely pure.

“This is one of the finest courses in country New South Wales. The superintendent here does a great job.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

68: Brad Burns (Qld)

71: Peter Brown (Qld); Robert Mitchell (WA)

72: Guy Wall (NSW); Christopher Taylor (Qld); Brendan Chant (WA); Grahame Stinson (NSW); Michael Harwood (Vic)

73: Mark Boulton

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour stays in country New South Wales for the Deniliquin Legends Pro-Am presented by Edward River Council at Deniliquin Golf Club on Tuesday.