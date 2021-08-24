Burns wins at “comfortable” Wynnum

Brad Burns has added the Wynnum Legends Pro-Am title to his trophy cabinet, complementing Pro-Am titles he picked up in Wynnum in 2014 and 2018.

The four-time PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit winner hit a five-under par round of 65, continuing the form he showed while playing the KitchenAid Senior PGA in the USA earlier this year.

“I didn’t have it all my own way today and actually I was one over after five holes, though got it going through the middle part of the round with six birdies in eight holes,” said Burns.

“I feel really comfortable out here, not just on the course, though seeing the regular sponsors and the great atmosphere the club generates each time we come here and I think that helps.”

One shot back in second place with a four-under round off 66 was David Hando, whose hole-in-one on the 156m par 3 9th hole was a highlight of the day.

“We were actually talking on the tee that the last time I had a hole in one was playing with Guy Wall who I was playing with today. Amazingly I did it again,” said Hando.

“Funny story, I actually went to the wrong golf course today. With all of the rescheduled events recently I went to Pacific Golf Club thinking we were playing there today and was just lucky the course wasn’t too far away otherwise I may not have been able to play at all today.”

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now heads north to the Cairns Golf Club for their inaugural PGA Legends Tour event on Friday.