Burns, Wade take legendary win at Moonah

Brad Burns and John Wade recorded twin scores of 6-under 66 at Moonah Links (Legends Course) to win the Legends on the Legends Pro-Am in early March.

The win was the fourth recorded by Burns on the Ladbrokes Legends Tour in 2020. His early-season form now sees him lead the Order of Merit race by $1000 over American Richard Gilkey.

Both Burns and Wade praised the conditions of the Legends Course at Moonah Links that following heavy rainfall presented in stellar condition.

“The greens putted perfectly,” Burns said.

The cool morning conditions proved to be an advantage for Wade who topped a 40-player field including golfing stalwarts Peter Lonard and Peter Fowler.

“I couldn’t believe how well the course had handled the rain from last night,” Wade added. “The course was a pleasure to play.”

New South Welshman Guy Wall claimed outright third place with a round of 4-under 68.

Peter Woodward and Peter Fowler each carded rounds of 3-under for a share of fourth place. To view recent Ladbrokes Legends Tour results and the upcoming schedule visit the schedule page on pga.org.au.