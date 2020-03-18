Burns takes wire-to-wire Bermagui win

The name Brad Burns has become synonymous with winning on the Ladbrokes Legends Tour in 2020 and it will feature on the winner’s list once again after the Queenslander took a convincing victory at the Bermagui Legends Pro-Am.

Burns set the opening round benchmark of 4-under 68 after recovering from a double bogey on his opening hole with six birdies and an eagle. Holding a two-shot lead with 18 holes to play at Bermagui Country Club, perfect greens aided scoring for the 56-Professional field.

After facing fires in January the region and Bermagui layout presented in fantastic condition and following a 12:30pm start in round two, Burns took the advantage.

A second round of 3-under 69 took Burns to a lead of 7-under par where he finished two shots ahead of Richard Backwell at 5-under.

“The course played a little longer than previous years,” Burns said.

“It’s great to get another win for the year. The greens were absolutely perfect here and some rain this week took just enough sting out of them.”

Two rounds of even-par saw Lucien Tinkler claim outright third place.

Opening round scores in the 70s pushed Grant Kenny, Michal Long and Nigel Lane down the leaderboard but second rounds in the red helped the trip back to a 1-over total to sit tied for fourth place alongside John Wade.

The Bermagui Legends Pro-Am is the last event to be played on the Ladbrokes Legends Tour with events now postponed until later in the year due to coronavirus.

For the full Bermagui Legends Pro-Am leaderboard visit pga.org.au.