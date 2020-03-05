Burns posts third season win at Portsea Pro-Am

Brad Burns has won his third Ladbrokes Legends Tour event for 2020 at the Higgins Coatings Portsea Legends Pro-Am.

The 2019 Ladbrokes Legends Tour Order of Merit winner took a two-stroke victory at Portsea Golf Club with a round of 4-under 67.

Against a strong field of Australian golf’s best Burns posted five birdies and a lone bogey to top the list of 57 Professionals.

Burns praised the Portsea greens and the stunning course conditions on offer at the Mornington Peninsula layout.

“Thanks to everyone at Portsea for hosting the event. It’s great to get another win on the board early in the season,” Burns said.

Peter Fowler looked set to take out the event with just three to play but a triple bogey seven on the drivable par-4 15th saw the veteran settle for second.

Peter Lonard and Bryce Mawhinney joined Fowler in a tie for second place at 2-under the card.

To view the latest #LadbrokesLegendsTour results and the upcoming schedule visit pga.org.au.