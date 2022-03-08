Burns, Fowler split top spot at Northern Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

He’s one of the most prolific winners on the SParms Legends Tour in recent years yet Brad Burns was happy to split top spot with Peter Fowler at the Whitbread Insurance Brokers Legends Pro-Am at Northern Golf Club.

The golf course was in tip top shape for the field of 61 Professionals but a cool, blustery Melbourne day made scoring difficult.

Mornington Head Professional continued his strong recent form by matching Englishman Mark Sheppard with the best of the morning groups, the pair posting one-under 71s to give the afternoon wave something to chase.

The afternoon field saw Peter Senior, Mike Harwood, Peter Fowler and Andre Stolz hit the course along with form player Glenn Joyner but it was Ben Jackson and Lucien Tinkler who were the first to better the morning scores, both carding two-under 70.

But it was Brad Burns and Peter Fowler who harnessed the windy conditions best with rounds of four-under 68 to be declared joint winners.

“Any time you tie Peter Fowler is a good day,” reasoned Burns, a three-time SParms Legends Tour Order of Merit winner.

Fowler congratulated the Northern Golf Club Course Superintendent Greg Burgess on the quality of the course.

The SParms Legends Tour now moves to Rich River Golf Club for the $30,000 Moama Masters to be played over two rounds starting Thursday.