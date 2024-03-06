Burns drops bombshell after Club Mandalay win - PGA of Australia

Brad Burns’ third win of the 2024 PGA Legends Tour season could be his last as he ponders a return to his former role working in the mines in Central Queensland.

With prior strong performances at Club Mandalay to call upon, Burns posted 5-under 67 to win the Undercover Roasters Legends Pro-Am by one stroke from reigning Order of Merit champion Andre Stolz.

Burns is a four-time Order of Merit winner himself with 13 tournament wins in the past two years alone but could be on the verge of walking away from tournament golf.

“I’m playing very nicely but I’ve got a couple of decisions to make in the next couple of weeks,” Burns revealed.

“I’m contemplating on whether to go back to the mines and work again or keep playing, I’m not too sure yet.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

It took Burns just two holes to find the first of what would be eight birdies in his round.

Paired with Euan Walters and starting from the par-3 15th, Burns made back-to-back birdies at 16 and 17 to get out in front of the field early.

He dropped a shot at the par-4 18th but responded in the best way possible with three birdies on the trot to start Club Mandalay’s front nine.

A birdie at the par-5 sixth saw Burns move out to 5-under, a mark he stayed at as he moved to the 10th hole after a bogey on eight and birdie on nine.

As he did throughout the round, Burns bounced back from a bogey on 12 with a birdie on 13 and then made on 14 to edge Stolz by a shot with Peter Fowler (69) third.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I drove it really good and putted really good so that obviously helps.

“Plenty of run out there too.

“I love the place actually. I’ve had a win and a couple of seconds.

“The course is in really good nick. The fairways are good, the greens are fantastic; they do a fantastic job here at Mandalay.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Brad Burns 67

2 Andre Stolz 68

3 Peter Fowler 69

4 Adam Henwood 70

T5 Shane Johnson 71

T5 Tim Elliott 71

T5 Euan Walters 71

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour will next tee it up at Goonawarra Golf Club in Melbourne’s north-west on Friday for the TFH Hire Services Goonawarra Legends Pro-Am.