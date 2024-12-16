Burns claims rain-shortened Queensland Senior PGA - PGA of Australia

A closing birdie on the final hole of Round 1 proved to be the winning moment for Brad Burns at a rain-shortened Queensland Senior PGA Championship.

A sodden Maroochy River Golf Club could take no more rain on Monday, 30mm overnight adding to the 20mm on Sunday and a further forecast of 40mm on Monday forcing the closure of the golf course and abandonment of the second and final round.

It also marks the end to the 2024 PGA Legends Tour season, Andre Stolz claiming the Order of Merit in emphatic fashion with more than $129,000 in prize money, $10,000 more than his record season in 2023.

It matches Burns’s record of four consecutive Order of Merit titles, Burns pleased to make it seven wins for the year despite injury issues.

“The body’s been a bit ordinary the last six months and it’s a good way to finish for the year,” said Burns.

Burns shot 5-under 67 on Sunday to finish one stroke clear of John Wade, Michael Wright and Adam Henwood with Peter Lonard (69) and Richard Gilkey (69) sharing fifth.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Given the challenge of the conditions and rain delays, Burns played superbly to go bogey-free.

He and Peter Lonard were the only two players not to drop a shot over the course of their round, the first of Burns’s five birdies coming at the par-4 15th after starting from the 12th hole.

Burns picked up a second birdie at the par-5 17th and then picked up shots at the two par 3s on the front nine.

But it would take until his final hole for Burns to edge ahead, his final birdie coming at the par-5 11th.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It’s tragic we couldn’t get down for the second round but the course is great the way it held up under the water,” said Burns.

“We had a lot of rain overnight and it was very wet out there yesterday and windy.

“It was a very nice putt on the last to sneak one ahead, especially when you knew it was going to rain the next couple of days.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Brad Burns 67

T2 John Wade 68

T2 Michael Wright 68

T2 Adam Henwood 68

T5 Peter Lonard 69

T5 Richard Gilkey 69

7 Chris Taylor 70

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour now breaks for Christmas with the 2025 season to begin with Qualifying School at Murwillumbah Golf Club on the New South Wales Northern Rivers from January 7-10.

Final Order of Merit standings