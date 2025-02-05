Buchanan back chasing Order of Merit points - PGA of Australia

Two-time winner Jack Buchanan is back on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia at the Vic Open this week with the goal of solidifying his lofty position on the Order of Merit.

The WA PGA and Webex Players Series South Australia champion sits in fourth place in the standings despite not banking any points in his last two starts and then missing Webex Players Series Victoria last month due to illness.

A return to the winner’s circle at 13th Beach Golf Links this week would lift the former Australian amateur representative above Lucas Herbert into third place and consolidate his hold on a DP World Tour card for the 2025/26 season.

“I’ve put myself in a really good spot now, so I just have to have a few good weeks,” Buchanan said of his approach to the rest of the Tour season.

“I really just have to find some form similar to the way it started and finish it off.

“I would say number one (on the Order of Merit) is the goal or just as long as I can play to my best ability and put in all the work that I can do, then that’s all I can do really.

“The game’s actually in a pretty good spot. I was a little bit unwell before, so I wasn’t able to play Rosebud.

“I Just need to get some more reps in, so hopefully this week will see some more results.”

Like Buchanan, former Queensland PGA champion Aaron Wilkin and 2021 Gippsland Super 6 winner Jack Thompson have made the trip from the International Series event in India last week to the Bellarine.

It’s the first Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia start for the season for Wilkin and Thompson who campaign on the Asian Tour.

Buchanan and Thompson missed the cut in India while Wilkin finished T57.