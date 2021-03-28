Bryden Macpherson wins Golf Challenge NSW Open

Bryden Macpherson has won his second ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia tournament in as many months at the Golf Challenge New South Wales Open.

The win cements Macpherson as one of the in-form golfers of the season following a victory at the Moonah Links PGA Classic in February, followed by a T16 finish at TPS Sydney and a T2 at the Isuzu Queensland Open.

Starting the day with a one-stroke lead, Macpherson held his nerve throughout the final round to win by three strokes over rising star Elvis Smylie.

The Victorian completed the tournament with rounds of 66-67-65-68 for a tournament total of 18-under par.

Smylie held a share of the lead before a double bogey on the 17th pushed him back to 15-under.

Young South Australian Jack Thompson also led the tournament early in the final round before finishing at 15-under par alongside Smylie.

Macpherson joins ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Brad Kennedy as the only player to have won twice in the 2020/21 season.

View the final #NSWOpenGolf leaderboard at pga.org.au.