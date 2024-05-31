Brosnan, Francis honoured with Life Membership - PGA of Australia

Two Members with a combined 110 years of service have been made Life Members of the PGA of Australia.

Kyle Francis (left) and Denis Brosnan (right) were announced as Life Members at the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday night in recognition of the more than 50 years that each have contributed to the growth of the Association and golf in Australia.

The Brosnan name is synonymous with golf equipment in Australia but Brosnan’s golf career began at the age of 12 with a part-time job in the pro shop at Virginia Golf Club in Brisbane’s north.

After a few years, Brosnan was put forward to begin his PGA Traineeship under Fred Anderson at Oxley Golf Club.

He completed his PGA training under Frank McCarthy Snr at Jindalee Golf Club, spent a few years as the PGA Professional at Caboolture Golf Club and was recruited to become the PGA Professional at Redcliffe Golf Club in 1967.

Brosnan was there for the next 24 years, working alongside his wife June – who passed away in 2016 – who would prove instrumental not only in the founding of Brosnan Golf in 1977 but in the company’s success over the coming decades.

Now in his 58th year as a PGA Professional, the establishment of 16 Golf World retail stores in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia would further entrench the Brosnan name in the consciousness of Australian golf and strengthen a love affair with the game that continues to this day.

“Golf is my life, as many of you know,” Brosnan said in a video message, his Life Membership application submitted by Nigel Lane and seconded by Wayne Grady and Richard Beer.

“I like to play golf regularly. I was the Club Professional at Redcliffe Golf Club for 24 years and it always gave me a great deal of pleasure to nurture young golfers, to bring them through, to teach golf.

“The PGA has meant so much to me over the years and, as a proud member of the Australian PGA, whether I travel throughout Australia or around the world, Australian PGA Professionals are admired. We are welcome in golf clubs all over the world.

“Thank you to the Australian PGA for the training, for the effort that they put in to nurturing and training Professionals for the future.

“The Australian PGA has a fantastic future going forward. Our current Board is brilliant, the ideas that they possess are very positive and growing.

“As a proud PGA Professional, I would like to say thank you very much.”

Kyle Francis’s influence on the PGA of Australia over the past 52 years is significant and varied.

Like Brosnan, it had humble beginnings, caddying and picking up balls for Billy Holder at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney.

Francis completed his apprenticeship under Holder in 1971 and spent time under the legendary Alex Mercer at Royal Sydney in the late 1970s.

He was at New Brighton Golf Club for seven years before joining Concord Golf Club as Head Professional in 1987.

After a decade at Concord, Francis spent time playing again before stints working for Geoff Scott as his ‘roaming manager’ four years at Paradise Palms in Cairns before returning to Sydney and Bexley Golf Club in 2018 where he worked for five years prior to retirement.

In the 1980s, Francis became the National and State education Chairman, a role he would retain through until the mid-1990s.

He played a critical role in establishing what is now known as the ACE Program and, after joining the senior ranks in 2002, spent seven years as the Chair of the now PGA Legends Tour.

“This is the greatest honour that a member can receive and I am proud to be joining such an illustrious group of members, past and present,” Francis said in his acceptance speech.

“I’ve met many great people and made many terrific friends. I’d like to thank my lifetime friends, Col McGregor and Peter McWhinney for submitting my nomination to the Board, the Board for approving it to go to the Members and of course, all of you guys for voting for me.”