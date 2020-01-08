Brisbane to host 2020 Australian PGA Championship

The Australian PGA Championship will return to Brisbane in 2020 to celebrate Royal Queensland Golf Club’s centenary year.

The time-honoured tournament, one of the feature events on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, will be played in Queensland’s capital for the first time since 2001.

This year’s Australian PGA Championship will take place in the traditional late year timeslot and is expected to attract some of the world’s best golfers, who will compete for the Joe Kirkwood Cup – Australian professional golf’s oldest trophy.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said the PGA was thrilled to showcase the Australian PGA Championship at Brisbane’s Royal Queensland Golf Club.

“We’re incredibly excited to return to Brisbane and the Royal Queensland Golf Club to celebrate a milestone anniversary of one of the country’s most treasured golf courses,” Mr Kirkman said.

“Royal Queensland Golf Club is a rich breeding ground which has unearthed a number of PGA Professionals, including one of the game’s icons, Greg Norman. We look forward to celebrating the club’s history with our flagship event”.

“We know Brisbane loves its live sporting events and we look forward to seeing the crowds come out to cheer on our home-grown and international golfers, while enjoying the party atmosphere of the Championship, which will continue to deliver exciting, vibrant and fan-friendly entertainment precincts on course”

“We cannot wait to share this popular tournament with the people of Brisbane.”

Brisbane will also hold the rights to host the 2021 and 2022 Australian PGA Championship at the Royal Queensland Golf Club as part of their host city agreement.

Brisbane Deputy Mayor Krista Adams said securing the Australian PGA Championship cements Brisbane as the home of major sports events this year.

“We are delighted to confirm the Australian PGA Championship is coming to Brisbane”, Cr Adams said.

“With a line-up of major sporting events across summer 2020/21, Brisbane is a natural home for the popular Australian PGA Championship.

“The Championship will further contribute to the more than $150 million in economic value that Brisbane’s major events calendar delivers to our city and residents.”

The 2020 event marks the 21st consecutive year the Australian PGA Championship has been held in Queensland.

Queensland Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones believes bringing one of the country’s most popular tournaments to Brisbane was the perfect way to celebrate Royal Queensland’s 100th year.

“Royal Queensland is steeped in history and boasts golf royalty like Charlie Earp, Greg Norman and Adam Scott among its members, so will make an ideal host for the 2020 Australian PGA Championship,” Ms Jones said.

The Royal Queensland Golf Club, established in 1920, previously hosted the Australian PGA Championship in 2000 and 2001, which were both won by decorated PGA Professional Robert Allenby.

Royal Queensland President Andrew Greville is excited to see one of the country’s most prestigious golf events return to the golf club.

“Royal Queensland Golf Club is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to host the Australian PGA Championship in our 100th year,” Mr Greville said.

“We can’t wait to welcome the PGA and European Tour professionals and visitors to our wonderful golf course.”

The Australian PGA Championship is the PGA of Australia’s flagship event and is co-sanctioned with the European Tour, and forms one of the early events on the 2021 European Tour schedule.

“We look forward to visiting Brisbane for the Australian PGA Championship as part of Royal Queensland Golf Club’s centenary celebrations,” said Keith Waters, the European Tour’s Chief Operating Officer.

“It will mark the sixth consecutive year the European Tour has co-sanctioned this prestigious event which continues to provide vital playing opportunities for our members.”

The Australian PGA Championship is one of the most exciting and fan-friendly tournaments on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia schedule.

The tournament aligns with the celebration of the Greg Norman Medal, awarded to Australia’s best male or female Tour Professional, and has created feature events within the week, such as Yellow Day, which sees players and fans don yellow to raise money for the charity Challenge in memory of Jarrod Lyle, as well as the popular Kids’ Day.

THE HISTORY OF ROYAL QUEENSLAND GOLF CLUB