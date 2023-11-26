Brisbane extends as host city of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

One of Australian golf’s most coveted tournaments will continue to call Brisbane home with confirmation that the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will be played at Royal Queensland Golf Club from November 21-24, 2024.

The 2023 championship that came to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday afternoon with Min Woo Lee’s three-stroke win was the third continuous staging of the tournament at Royal Queensland and fifth overall, the 2024 championship to make it four in succession.

Given the regard for which the golf course is held and Brisbane’s reputation as one of Australia’s favourite tourism and event destinations, PGA of Australia chief executive Gavin Kirkman believes the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland is the perfect fit.

“Royal Queensland Golf Club holds a special place in the history of Australian golf, but also fits perfectly with our focus on being innovative and offering the perfect blend of golf and a fun party atmosphere for fans of all ages,” said Mr Kirkman, pictured with, from left, Dr Evelyn Foley (Royal Queensland President), Councillor Krista Adams and Grant Hunt AM (Chair, Tourism and Events Queensland).

“Brisbane also has a proud history yet, at the same time, is a vibrant, evolving city building towards the 2032 Olympics.

“The tens of thousands of golf fans who have visited Royal Queensland this week have shown again that the appetite to experience world-class golf entertainment at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane continues to grow.

“We couldn’t be more pleased that our players and fans will once again return to Brisbane and Royal Queensland in 2024.”

With the countdown to the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane well underway, Minister for Tourism, Innovation and Sport and Minister Assisting the Premier on Olympics and Paralympics Sport and Engagement, Stirling Hinchcliffe, is thrilled to see one of Australian golf’s showpiece events continue to add to its legacy in Brisbane.

“It’s terrific that Australia’s oldest professional golf tournament will be back at the iconic Royal Queensland course again in 2024,” Minister Hinchcliffe said.

“This prestigious and highly sought after championship title always attracts a world-class field and ensures big galleries are out enjoying the golf and Queensland’s great lifestyle.

“The economic impacts are also great news for our tourism operators with projections that more than 60,000 fans attended this year’s tournament, injecting around $14 million into the state’s visitor economy.”

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the 2024 extension to host the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is a significant endorsement of Brisbane’s burgeoning major events reputation.

“Brisbane was crowned Australia’s top sporting city this year and, with world-class international tournaments such as the Australian PGA Championship in our jam-packed major events calendar, it’s easy to see why,” Cr Schrinner said.

“We are thrilled to welcome the tournament back to Royal Queensland’s fairways in 2024, in what will be its fourth consecutive year in Brisbane.

“Locals and visitors will once again experience the excitement of this event, which attracts thousands of visitors to the city and delivers millions in economic benefit to Brisbane’s hotels, restaurants and tourism experiences.”

The Australian PGA Championship has an impressive honour roll of past winners, including Cameron Smith (2018-17, 2022), Adam Scott (2019, 2013), and Royal Queensland Golf Club’s own Greg Norman (1984-85).

The Australian PGA Championship is co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and for the past two years has served as the opening tournament of its season-long Race to Dubai, which will continue in 2024.

Hosting the tournament in Brisbane has been made possible by support and collaboration between the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland, and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

Photo: Mike Hadnett/PGA of Australia