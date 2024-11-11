Brilliant Bransdon wins Pymble Centenary Legends - PGA of Australia

Two late eagles transformed a day of frustration into a three-stroke win for David Bransdon at the $30,000 Pymble GC Centenary Legends Pro-Am at Pymble Golf Club.

On the back of a week at the Australian PGA Senior Championship where his putting failed to match his ball-striking, Bransdon again failed to hole putts early at Pymble on Monday.

Four-under through 14 holes, Bransdon removed the putter from the equation with a brilliant 6-iron into three feet at the par-5 seventh and then holed a gap wedge from 86 metres at the par-4 ninth for a second eagle in three holes.

“Obviously if you have an eagle with a three-footer on a par 5 and then you hole a sand iron for two on a par 4, that certainly helps your score,” said Bransdon.

“Otherwise, it was going to be a frustrating day before that.”

His round of 8-under 64 was three to the better of Adam Henwood (67) as Scott Laycock (68) and Mark Boulton (68) shared third place.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

With birdies at each of his opening two holes after starting from the short par-3 11th, Bransdon set an ominous tone.

He added a third at the par-4 16th but made his only bogey of the day at the par-4 17th.

He kept pace with the top of the leaderboard with a fourth birdie at the par-5 first and added another at the par-4 fifth before closing with two eagles in his final four holes.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was pretty good ball-striking,” said Bransdon.

“I’ve done it all last week and then again today and it’s actually good. But if I do hole some putts it’ll be a bit scary. It’ll be dangerous.

“It was a good day. Very good day, actually.

“I played really good last week and didn’t make a hell of a lot with the putter. And then today I made some, but I still left a lot on the table out there.

“But anytime you shoot 8-under is pretty good.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 David Bransdon 64

2 Adam Henwood 67

T3 Scott Laycock 68

T3 Mark Boulton 68

T5 Simon Tooman 69

T5 Euan Walters 69

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour’s week in Sydney continues on Tuesday with the $60,000 The Australian Golf Club Legends Pro-Am at The Australian Golf Club before heading north to the Central Coast on Wednesday for the Kooindah Waters Legends Pro-Am.