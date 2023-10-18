Brilliant Bellingham earns share of Anglesea Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

Finlay Bellingham left it late to make his tee time and then did the same down the stretch to earn a share of victory at the Anglesea Golf Club Pro-Am.

A superbly twisting, undulating layout on the Bellarine Peninsula, Anglesea only allowed five players under par on Tuesday, Bellingham taking a break from his day job as the Head Teaching Professional at Keysborough Golf Club to finish on top with Ryan Haywood and Michael Choi.

Encouraged by his playing partners to finish eagle-eagle to steal victory, Bellingham did the next best thing.

He lipped out for eagle on his way to a birdie at the par-5 18th and then eagled the par-5 first to join Haywood and Choi at 2-under 71.

“I actually lipped out on the eagle putt on 18 but then holed the eagle putt on the first which was nice,” said Bellingham.

Haywood and Choi both had five birdies and three bogeys in their respective rounds of 71, Choi bouncing back after a bogey on 17 to birdie the last and finish tied at the top.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Despite having to make the trip from Keysborough to Anglesea on the morning of the tournament, Bellingham made a bright start of his round.

He birdied the par-5 second to kick things off but gave it back at the very next hole.

Birdies at eight and nine saw him make the turn in 2-under but his hopes took a hit when he followed a double-bogey at the par-5 12th with another dropped shot at the par-3 13th.

Yet, after four straight pars and the suggested finish of those in his group, Bellingham conjured what he needed to claim his first win on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I came straight here from work over at Keysborough. Left there at 10.30 so I was cutting it fine.

“Had a few practice putts and got on to the first tee. Had a birdie on the first, bogeyed the next, got it to 2-under and was pretty solid.

“Made double-bogey on a par-5 which was unfortunate but finished birdie-eagle on my last three holes which got me the win.

“I was looking at the scores and I said to my playing partners that I probably needed birdie-eagle here. They said, ‘Why not just go eagle-eagle?’”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Ryan Haywood 71

T1 Michael Choi 71

T1 Finlay Bellingham 71

T4 Dylan Higgins 72

T4 Darren Bowman 72

Final scores and prizemoney

NEXT UP

There is now a short break before the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series resumes on November 3 with the Gorilla Ladders Box Hill Golf Club Pro-Am.