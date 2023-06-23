Part-time miner wins latest Mining Town Series event - PGA of Australia

Being back in Queensland’s mining region has made Brendan Smith feel at home with the NSW professional claiming the Blackwater Pro-Am, the latest event in the Onsite Group Mining Town Series.

As well as being a golf professional, Smith has a second working life, not far from Blackwater at the Oaky Creek coal mine in Queensland’s Central Highlands.

The former Jack Newton Celebrity Classic winner matched Tim Hart’s course record at Blackwater Country Club with a second-round 62 propelling him to one-shot victory.

Smith started the day six shots behind overnight leader Steven Oh, who shot an eight-under-par 64 on the opening day.

But while Oh struggled in the windier conditions on day two, posting a one-under-par 71 to drop to fifth, Smith came through the pack with seven birdies and two eagles in his record-equalling 10-under-par round to seize the victory by a shot from Gavin Fairfax (65-68) and Michael Wright (67-66).

Despite only receiving 3mm of rain since March, the Blackwater layout was in excellent condition with 26 professionals breaking par on day one and 23 on day two.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

There was only one five in Smith’s 62 – his only bogey of the day on the 399m par four 13th hole. He was five-under-par in a four-hole stretch on the front nine, shooting 31 on both nines.

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

12 under: Brendan Smith (70-62)

11 under: Gavin Fairfax (65-68); Michael Wright (67-66)

10 under: Aaron Pike (68-66)

9 under: Steven Oh (64-71)

8 under: Tom Power Horan (65-71); William Bruyeres (68-68)

Final results and prizemoney: https://pga.org.au/report/?tourn=4108&report=tmresult~season=2023~result=PF~&class=qld

ONSITE GROUP MINING TOWN SERIES LEADERBOARD

-48: Douglas Klein

-43: Tim Hart

-39: Shae Wools-Cobb

NEXT UP

The Onsite Mining Town Series continues with Emerald Golf Club hosting the final event, the Lunar Mining Emerald Pro-am, over 36 holes this weekend.