Brazel’s drought-breaker at Mackay Pro-Am

Sam Brazel broke an eight-year drought on the PGA Tour of Australasia Adidas PGA Pro-Am Series but it is Tim Hart who has edged ahead in the 2021 Hidden Valley Whitsundays North Queensland Series.

Perfect pre-winter conditions greeted a field of 27 Professionals for the CMR Recycling Mackay Pro-Am and it took a late eagle from Hart to grab a share of the spoils alongside Brazel and 2020 Sunshine Tour Order of Merit winner Brett Rankin.

Winner of the 2016 Hong Kong Open on the European Tour, Brazel’s last pro-am win in Australia came at the Crowe Horwath Pro-Am in Yamba in September 2013 and was happy to share the spoils in Mackay with a round of 6-under 65.

“My last Pro-Am win was in 2013 so it was good to have a win today,” said Brazel, who fired seven birdies in the course of his round.

“Tim and Brett are great players so I am happy to share the win with them.”

Coming off his win at the CMR Recycling Sarina Pro-Am on Tuesday, Hart left his run late to join both Rankin and Brazel, an eagle at his final hole – the par-5 ninth – a spectacular finish to his round.

“I knew I was two behind standing on the last tee and that I needed to make eagle,” said Hart, who also made birdies at six and seven in a late flurry.

“I hit a good shot into the green but I still had to make a 20-foot putt to have any chance which I managed to make.”

Not only did the 20-foot eagle putt earn Hart a share of the winner’s purse on Friday but gives him a one-stroke edge in the Hidden Valley Whitsundays North Queensland Series that concludes with the De Goey Contractors Pioneer Valley Pro-Am in Mirani on Sunday.

Victorian PGA Championship winner and Bowen Pro-Am victor Chris Wood is in second position behind Wood with bonus prize money of $10,000 to be shared among the leading players.