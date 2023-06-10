Brazel proves his point at Mackay Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Lismore’s Sam Brazel turned despair into fuel to record a one-stroke victory at the PIMS Group Mackay Pro-Am at Mackay Golf Club.

One of five players to lead after Round 1 with scores of 5-under 66, Brazel bounced back from a double bogey late in his second round of 6-under 65 to finish one clear of Brendan Smith (69-63) and Dillon Hart (66-66).

One of the most accomplished players on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series circuit, Brazel was left spurned after finishing 46th at the CMR Recycling Sarina Pro-Am, arriving at Mackay Golf Club determined not to make the same mistakes twice.

“I was pretty motivated,” said the 2016 Hong Kong Open champion.

“I played pretty poorly and let a few things get to me in Sarina so had a bit of a point to prove.

“I’ve got good memories here, I know the course fairly well and wanted to come and get the job done.”

Playing in the final group with Doug Klein, Brazel had four birdies and a bogey in his first seven holes to edge his way clear.

He would take full command of the two-day tournament with five straight birdies from the ninth hole, his charge coming to a sudden halt with a double bogey at the par-3 14th where planning and execution failed to meet.

“Just poor execution of a shot. I think the right shot was selected, just poorly executed,” was Brzel’s summation.

“I’d been playing good up to that point. I was driving it good, knew I was putting it good so it was just about keeping my cool.

“I knew I had a few more birdie holes coming home if I could stay in the right frame of mind.

“Just tried to stay patient and I knew that good things were in front.”

A bogey on his final hole meant that Smith shared the clubhouse lead with Hart, Brazel making par at each of his final four holes to finish one stroke clear.

An eagle at the par-5 ninth was the highlight of Klein’s round of 3-under 68, enough for a share of fourth with Lucas Higgins (65) and prolific SParms PGA Legends Tour winner Brad Burns (68).

The North Queensland swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series continues on Sunday with the Roy Powell Security Pioneer Valley Pro-Am at Pioneer Valley Golf Club.

Final scores and prize money