Brazel, McLeod show their quality at Burleigh - PGA of Australia

Two Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars showed their class to share top spot at today’s Panasonic Air Conditioning Burleigh Pro-Am.

Sam Brazel and Jake McLeod negotiated the Gold Coast layout in 4-under-par 67 in gusty winds to finish one ahead of Cameron John on an adidas Pro-Am Series leaderboard laden with Tour talent.

For McLeod, it was his second joint title for July, joining his win with Jack Murdoch and Will Florimo at Windaroo Lakes.

The experienced Brazel’s last adidas PGA Pro-Am Series victory came last year in Mackay with Burleigh making it 12 overall for the former Hong Kong Open champion on the pro-am circuit.

It was nice confidence boost for the NSW pro ahead of some bigger events to come. He’s off to the US$2,000,000 International Series England event at Close House in Newcastle, starting August 17, before concentrating on Asian events.

HOW THE WINNERS’ ROUNDS UNFOLDED

McLeod started his round on the 11th hole and moved quickly to 2-under with birdies on the 14th and 15th. His only bogey for the day came on the par-4 16th. He then picked up shots on both par-5s on the front nine.

Brazel’s round was highlighted by a run of four birdies in five holes on the back nine before he almost undid his good work with a double-bogey on the par-4 16th. A birdie on his second last hole, the par-5 first, gave him a share of top spot.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

McLeod: “I hit it nicely again today which was good. I played the par-5s pretty well and holed a few putts today. It was all pretty stress-free really. You have to hit fairways around here because it’s super tight.”

Brazel: “It’s my first time in a long time around here. I tried to keep it on the short stuff which always helps. I had a great group so it was a fun day.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

67: Jake McLeod (Qld), Sam Brazel (NSW)

68: Cameron John (Vic)

69: Darcy Brereton (Vic), Aiden Didone (Vic), Deyen Lawson (WA), Michael Sim (Qld)

70: Ed Donoghue (Vic), Kade McBride (Qld), Brady Watt (WA), Matt Dowling (Qld), Tom Robinson (Eng), Bailey Arnott (Qld), Tim Hart (Qld), Lucas Higgins (NSW)

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series heads back to Brisbane for the Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am on Thursday then it’s a return to the Gold Coast for the Southport Pro-Am on Friday.