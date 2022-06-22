Brazel extends winning run at Emu Park Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Lismore’s Sam Brazel has claimed his second consecutive adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win with a one-stroke victory at the Manuplex Emu Park Pro-Am near Yeppoon.

Following on from last weekend’s three-stroke triumph at the Emerald Pro-Am, Brazel used a hot start to post a number that would remain untouched through the course of a gorgeous afternoon at Emu Park Golf Club.

The ideal weather and immaculate course condition provided players the perfect opportunity to go low yet only a third of the field ended the day in red figures.

Leading the way was Brazel whose three straight birdies out of the blocks and front nine of five-under provided the cornerstone of his round of six-under 66 and a one-shot win.

The former Hong Kong Open winner only recently returned to the Pro-Am circuit after a short bout of illness and picked up from where he left off at Emerald.

“It was a real pleasure to be out here,” Brazel said post-round.

“The course was presented beautifully and the support was amazing.”

Brazel only had one slip-up for the round on the short par-4 12th hole but managed to come home steady to win by one shot.

Sharing second place on five-under 67 was Brad Burns, Douglas Klein and Lucas Higgins with the in-form Tom Power Horan and Josh Armstrong tied for fourth with rounds of four-under 68.

Prior to the brilliant performances of the PGA Professionals, Emu Park also raised more than $400 for their junior program through the 100-metre shootout conducted the night before.

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series now moves to Rockhampton for the 54-hole $60,000 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am starting Friday where Michael Wright is back to defend his title against a field laden with Tour winners.

Click here for final scores and prize money from Manuplex Emu Park Pro-Am.