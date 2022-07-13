Brazel conquers wet to win Coolangatta-Tweed Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Not even a late downpour could slow Sam Brazel as he recorded a one-stroke victory at the Coolangatta-Tweed Pro-Am on Tuesday.

Players in the morning field were welcomed to Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Golf Club’s West Course by ideal conditions, Jake Higginbottom taking full advantage to post four-under 68 and claim the early lead.

Brazel made good early progress with birdies at his second and third holes but significant rain from 3pm onwards not only forced a suspension of play but presented further challenge to those players trying to complete their rounds.

Chris Wood was one of a number of players who had to complete his round in near darkness as he snared third spot with an up-and-down at his final hole.

There were no such issues for Brazel, however, who went bogey-free in his round of eight-under 64 to earn his third adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win in recent weeks.

Brazel played his final eight holes in the rain but still managed to add three birdies before finishing just prior to the suspension of play.

“I had a great day out there,” said Brazel. “It was an absolute pleasure being back here.

“It’s a shame the rain put a dampener on things this afternoon but we got a result.”

Like Brazel, Tim Hart was forced to play in the trying afternoon conditions but also remained bogey free in his round of seven-under 65 and outright second position.

Wood’s up-and-down on his final hole in fading light secured outright third at six-under 66 with Higginbottom sharing fourth at four-under with Kyle Michel, Deyen Lawson, Michael Wright, Aaron Wilkin and Shae Wools-Cobb.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule is the Lawn Pride Kooralbyn Valley Pro-Am on Wednesday, July 13.